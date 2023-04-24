Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.33
-1.33
-1.31
-1.3
Net Worth
1.74
1.74
1.76
1.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
0.16
0.14
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.91
1.9
1.9
1.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
0.05
0.11
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.08
0.13
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0
0.02
0
0.01
Total Assets
0.18
0.26
0.3
0.29
No Record Found
