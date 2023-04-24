iifl-logo
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

5.85
(3.54%)
Apr 24, 2023|01:39:31 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.33

-1.33

-1.31

-1.3

Net Worth

1.74

1.74

1.76

1.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0.17

0.16

0.14

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.91

1.9

1.9

1.82

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.01

0.05

0.11

0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.08

0.13

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.01

Cash

0

0.02

0

0.01

Total Assets

0.18

0.26

0.3

0.29

