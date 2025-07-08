iifl-logo
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Share Price Live

5.85
(3.54%)
Apr 24, 2023|01:39:31 PM

  • Open5.85
  • Day's High5.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.65
  • Day's Low5.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E3.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.36
  • EPS1.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.85

Prev. Close

5.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

5.85

Day's Low

5.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.8

P/E

3.46

EPS

1.69

Divi. Yield

0

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.08%

Non-Promoter- 64.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.33

-1.33

-1.31

-1.3

Net Worth

1.74

1.74

1.76

1.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

-0.13

-1.59

-0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shreyash Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Sudeb Sarbhadhikary

Independent Director

Mehul Patel

Additional Director

Satbir Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineet Kharkwal

Additional Director

Gurvinder Singh

Registered Office

5032 Eaze Zone Mall,

Near Inorbit Mall Malad (West),

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: -

Website: http://www.regalentertainment.in

Email: regalcon@rediffmail.com, dinsat@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Regal Entertainment And Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on January 01, 1992 under the name Regal Finance And Consultants Private Limited. The company was c...
Reports by Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd is ₹1.80 Cr. as of 24 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd is 3.46 and 0.79 as of 24 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd?

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.90%, 3 Years at -15.31%, 1 Year at 8.74%, 6 Month at 3.54%, 3 Month at 3.54% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.92 %

