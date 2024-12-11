iifl-logo
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Book Closer

Regal Entertain. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 Dec 202425 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY, 07-12-2024. Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM): The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be held on Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of the 32nd AGM and the Annual Report shall be submitted on the Stock Exchange in due course and shall also be made available on the website of the Company. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th December 2024, Tuesday to 31st December 2024, Tuesday (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 32nd Annual General Meeting NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS From Wednesday December 25, 2024 to Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

