OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY, 07-12-2024. NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31st DECEMBER 2024 AT 11:30 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024) NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Proceeding of the 32nd AGM of the company held on 31st December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024) VOTING RESULT ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZERS REPORT OF 32nd AGM HELD ON 31st DECEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025) MINUTES OF 32nd AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 31st DECEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)