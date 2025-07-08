Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Summary

Regal Entertainment And Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on January 01, 1992 under the name Regal Finance And Consultants Private Limited. The company was converted into a public limited company in September, 1994 and the Company was renamed as Regal Entertainment And Consultants Limited with effect from October 19, 2000.The Company commenced its business activities with investment in shares and securities. In September 1994, Mr.Dinesh Gupta, Mr.Satish Kusumbiwal and associates took over the controlling interest in the Company by acquiring 9920 Equity Shares at the rate of Rs.11/- per share. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of providing Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Other Structured Business, Personal Loans and and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities. In 2003, the Company commenced commercial operation of Ice Skating Rink named ARCTIC CIRCLE at ESSELWORLD, Gorai, Mumbai on BOT (Built operate and Transfer) basis with Pan India Paryatan Limited (Esselworld). After operating the same for five years from 2003 to 2008, transferred it to Pan India Paryatan Limited. In 2005, it entered into a MOU with E-City Entertainment (India) Pvt Ltd (Fun Republic).Despite uncertainties in global economic Indias macroeconomic indicators remained favourable. This was due to fiscal consolidation, narrowing current account deficit, lower inflation, falling interest rate, forex reserves etc. The Companys activities had major emphasis on Investment Banking that included Equity Capital Market, advisory services relating to fund raising etc. and dealing in shares and securities.