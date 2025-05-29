Board Meeting 29 May 2025 22 May 2025

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2025 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2025-26 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATIONS 30 AND 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH FEBRUARY 2025 Change of venue for the Board Meeting scheduled on 14th February 2025 Further to our letter REGAL/SECTT/BSE/24-25 dated 06th February 2025, we would like to inform you that the venue for the Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Friday, 14th February 2025, has been changed. The meeting, which was originally planned at the registered office, will now be held at: New Venue: Conference Room, Rworkspaces, 7th Floor, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 The agenda for the meeting remains unchanged, and the Board will inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2025) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held on 7th December 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY, 07-12-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 25 Nov 2024

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 2nd December 2024. compliance under regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015, for a meeting of the Board of directors of the company held on 2nd December 2024. Compliance under regulation 30 SEBI(LODR) 2015, appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING outcome is attached Appointment as a additional director in the category of Non executive women director Shifting of registered office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Inter alia, to consider the following agenda: 1. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of one Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, Subject to shareholders approval. 2. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of one Additional Executive Director of the company, Subject to shareholders approval. 3. To Consider and Approve the Resignation of the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 4. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION-30 OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015-REPLY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024