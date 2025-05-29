iifl-logo
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

5.85
(3.54%)
Apr 24, 2023|01:39:31 PM

Regal Entertain. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202522 May 2025
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2025 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2025-26 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATIONS 30 AND 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH FEBRUARY 2025 Change of venue for the Board Meeting scheduled on 14th February 2025 Further to our letter REGAL/SECTT/BSE/24-25 dated 06th February 2025, we would like to inform you that the venue for the Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Friday, 14th February 2025, has been changed. The meeting, which was originally planned at the registered office, will now be held at: New Venue: Conference Room, Rworkspaces, 7th Floor, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 The agenda for the meeting remains unchanged, and the Board will inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2025) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting7 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held on 7th December 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY, 07-12-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
Board Meeting2 Dec 202425 Nov 2024
REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 2nd December 2024. compliance under regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015, for a meeting of the Board of directors of the company held on 2nd December 2024. Compliance under regulation 30 SEBI(LODR) 2015, appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING outcome is attached Appointment as a additional director in the category of Non executive women director Shifting of registered office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Inter alia, to consider the following agenda: 1. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of one Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, Subject to shareholders approval. 2. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of one Additional Executive Director of the company, Subject to shareholders approval. 3. To Consider and Approve the Resignation of the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 4. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION-30 OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015-REPLY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on, Thursday the 14st Day of August, 2024 at 1402, La-Serena CHSL, J.P. Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 058, inter alia, 1. To consider and approve Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Year ended on 30th June, 2024 and for issue of equity shares on preferential basis. 2. To consider and approve appointment of Company Secretary. 3. To consider and approve appointment of Principal Officer for RBI. Further pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window for the purpose of transacting in the Companys shares will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.

