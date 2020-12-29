iifl-logo-icon 1
Regaliaa Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

15.9
(-1.85%)
Dec 29, 2020|03:02:49 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.13

-5.96

-5.75

-4.7

Net Worth

-2.53

-2.36

-2.15

-1.1

Minority Interest

Debt

5.16

5.08

4.89

11.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.63

2.72

2.74

10.39

Fixed Assets

0.56

0.58

0.59

0.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.62

Networking Capital

1.44

1.52

1.52

9.17

Inventories

5.84

5.84

5.84

13.22

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.45

0.45

0.45

1.99

Sundry Creditors

-2.83

-2.83

-2.83

-2.91

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.06

-1.98

-1.98

-3.17

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

2.62

2.72

2.73

10.4

