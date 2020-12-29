Regaliaa Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.13
-5.96
-5.75
-4.7
Net Worth
-2.53
-2.36
-2.15
-1.1
Minority Interest
Debt
5.16
5.08
4.89
11.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.63
2.72
2.74
10.39
Fixed Assets
0.56
0.58
0.59
0.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
Networking Capital
1.44
1.52
1.52
9.17
Inventories
5.84
5.84
5.84
13.22
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.45
0.45
0.45
1.99
Sundry Creditors
-2.83
-2.83
-2.83
-2.91
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.06
-1.98
-1.98
-3.17
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
2.62
2.72
2.73
10.4
