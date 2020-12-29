Regaliaa Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.2
-0.16
-0.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0
-7.64
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.25
-0.23
-7.81
-0.18
Capital expenditure
-0.27
0
0.24
-0.74
Free cash flow
-0.52
-0.23
-7.57
-0.92
Equity raised
-11.91
-11.5
-9.39
-8.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.24
9.97
2.38
8.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.2
-1.76
-14.59
-1.15
