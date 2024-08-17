iifl-logo-icon 1
Regaliaa Realty Ltd Share Price

15.9
(-1.85%)
Dec 29, 2020|03:02:49 PM

Regaliaa Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

15.9

Prev. Close

16.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

15.9

Day's Low

15.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Regaliaa Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Regaliaa Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Regaliaa Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 39.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regaliaa Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.13

-5.96

-5.75

-4.7

Net Worth

-2.53

-2.36

-2.15

-1.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.2

-0.16

-0.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0

-7.64

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-38.92

66.86

-32.2

-44.72

EBIT growth

-36.02

55.79

-28.99

-55.37

Net profit growth

-16.4

-80.51

400.19

-75.7

No Record Found

Regaliaa Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regaliaa Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D Sudhakara Reddy

Director

D Deeptha

Independent Director

Kavitha Renganathan

Independent Director

Sandeep Thiru

Company Secretary

Krishnamurthy Ramaswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regaliaa Realty Ltd

Summary

Regaliaa Realty Ltd., is a listed Public Limited Company engaged in the business of Property Development & Construction. The Company was promoted in the year 1994 with the purpose of designing, developing, constructing and marketing apartments, semi independent houses, independent houses, IT Parks, Malls, Service Apartments, etc.It has completed several projects in and around the city of Chennai and the total built up area of these Projects is a little over half a million sq.ft. The company is professionally managed with a complement of well trained technical staff, Sales & Marketing personnel and a Customer Relations Department with the Back Office fully equipped.The Company believes that having a team of reputed consultants will enable it to execute its Projects with proper care and complete details in place and not leaving any stone unturned.The Company has now embarked upon creating an exclusive Gated Community Complex., Off : ECR, Chennai. The company has recently diversified into Hospitality by opening up its first premium Serviced Apartment Complex under the Companys own Registered brand name HOMCOURT in the Central Business District of Chennai - Nungambakkam High Road. The Company is also setting up a Serviced Apartment complex - one each in Hyderabad & Bangalore in prime locations.
