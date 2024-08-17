SectorRealty
Open₹15.9
Prev. Close₹16.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹15.9
Day's Low₹15.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-12.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.13
-5.96
-5.75
-4.7
Net Worth
-2.53
-2.36
-2.15
-1.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.2
-0.16
-0.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0
-7.64
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-38.92
66.86
-32.2
-44.72
EBIT growth
-36.02
55.79
-28.99
-55.37
Net profit growth
-16.4
-80.51
400.19
-75.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D Sudhakara Reddy
Director
D Deeptha
Independent Director
Kavitha Renganathan
Independent Director
Sandeep Thiru
Company Secretary
Krishnamurthy Ramaswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Regaliaa Realty Ltd
Summary
Regaliaa Realty Ltd., is a listed Public Limited Company engaged in the business of Property Development & Construction. The Company was promoted in the year 1994 with the purpose of designing, developing, constructing and marketing apartments, semi independent houses, independent houses, IT Parks, Malls, Service Apartments, etc.It has completed several projects in and around the city of Chennai and the total built up area of these Projects is a little over half a million sq.ft. The company is professionally managed with a complement of well trained technical staff, Sales & Marketing personnel and a Customer Relations Department with the Back Office fully equipped.The Company believes that having a team of reputed consultants will enable it to execute its Projects with proper care and complete details in place and not leaving any stone unturned.The Company has now embarked upon creating an exclusive Gated Community Complex., Off : ECR, Chennai. The company has recently diversified into Hospitality by opening up its first premium Serviced Apartment Complex under the Companys own Registered brand name HOMCOURT in the Central Business District of Chennai - Nungambakkam High Road. The Company is also setting up a Serviced Apartment complex - one each in Hyderabad & Bangalore in prime locations.
