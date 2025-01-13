Regency Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.21
-0.74
-0.72
Net Worth
-0.17
-0.21
0.26
0.28
Minority Interest
Debt
1.02
0.88
0.27
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.87
0.67
0.53
0.28
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.11
0.05
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.76
0.53
0.45
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.79
0.43
0.44
0.22
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.11
0.08
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.01
-0.07
-0.19
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.03
0.14
Total Assets
0.87
0.68
0.53
0.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.