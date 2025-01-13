iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

3.81
(-1.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.21

-0.74

-0.72

Net Worth

-0.17

-0.21

0.26

0.28

Minority Interest

Debt

1.02

0.88

0.27

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.87

0.67

0.53

0.28

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.11

0.05

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.76

0.53

0.45

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.79

0.43

0.44

0.22

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.11

0.08

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.01

-0.07

-0.19

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.03

0.14

Total Assets

0.87

0.68

0.53

0.28

