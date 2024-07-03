iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Trust Ltd Share Price

3.95
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.11
  • Day's High4.11
  • 52 Wk High4.44
  • Prev. Close4.03
  • Day's Low3.95
  • 52 Wk Low 2.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Regency Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.11

Prev. Close

4.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

4.11

Day's Low

3.95

52 Week's High

4.44

52 Week's Low

2.45

Book Value

-0.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Regency Trust Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Befound Movement Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Befound Movement Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.82%

Institutions: 2.81%

Non-Institutions: 97.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regency Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.21

-0.74

-0.72

Net Worth

-0.17

-0.21

0.26

0.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.27

-0.23

0.25

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Regency Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regency Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rohit Thorve

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neha Badlani

Managing Director & CFO

Rajesh Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swarnlata Jain

Independent Director

Devdas Sunder Shanti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regency Trust Ltd

Summary

Regency Trust Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1988. It is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which does not accept deposits from the public. Earlier it was known as Regency Investment Trust Corporation, it acquired its present name on September 13, 1996. The Company is into the business of trading and consultancy. It possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India.The Company provides retail financial services in India. The Companys principal products/services include asset based financing, corporate finance, and bills discounting. It also engages in securities trading. It has established the necessary infrastructure for this purpose. The trading business revolved around electronics and computer hardware.
Company FAQs

What is the Befound Movement Limited share price today?

The Befound Movement Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Befound Movement Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Befound Movement Limited is ₹3.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Befound Movement Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Befound Movement Limited is 0 and -7.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Befound Movement Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Befound Movement Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Befound Movement Limited is ₹2.45 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Befound Movement Limited?

Befound Movement Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.34%, 3 Years at 41.58%, 1 Year at 58.04%, 6 Month at 0.50%, 3 Month at -5.18% and 1 Month at 24.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Befound Movement Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Befound Movement Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 2.81 %
Public - 97.19 %

