SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.11
Prev. Close₹4.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹4.11
Day's Low₹3.95
52 Week's High₹4.44
52 Week's Low₹2.45
Book Value₹-0.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.21
-0.74
-0.72
Net Worth
-0.17
-0.21
0.26
0.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.27
-0.23
0.25
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rohit Thorve
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neha Badlani
Managing Director & CFO
Rajesh Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swarnlata Jain
Independent Director
Devdas Sunder Shanti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Regency Trust Ltd
Summary
Regency Trust Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1988. It is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which does not accept deposits from the public. Earlier it was known as Regency Investment Trust Corporation, it acquired its present name on September 13, 1996. The Company is into the business of trading and consultancy. It possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India.The Company provides retail financial services in India. The Companys principal products/services include asset based financing, corporate finance, and bills discounting. It also engages in securities trading. It has established the necessary infrastructure for this purpose. The trading business revolved around electronics and computer hardware.
The Befound Movement Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Befound Movement Limited is ₹3.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Befound Movement Limited is 0 and -7.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Befound Movement Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Befound Movement Limited is ₹2.45 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Befound Movement Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.34%, 3 Years at 41.58%, 1 Year at 58.04%, 6 Month at 0.50%, 3 Month at -5.18% and 1 Month at 24.00%.
