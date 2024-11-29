Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Non- Executive and Independent Director Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting. Outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024