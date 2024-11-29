iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Trust Ltd Board Meeting

3.74
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Regency Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202423 Nov 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Non- Executive and Independent Director Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting. Outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
REGENCY TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Approval of unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

