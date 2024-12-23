|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Nov 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Intimation of the EGM of the Company to be held on Monday, December 23, 2024 Proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024) Outcome of Extra ordinary General meeting alongwith Voting result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.12.2024)
