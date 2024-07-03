Regency Trust Limited was incorporated on September 2, 1988. It is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which does not accept deposits from the public. Earlier it was known as Regency Investment Trust Corporation, it acquired its present name on September 13, 1996. The Company is into the business of trading and consultancy. It possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India.The Company provides retail financial services in India. The Companys principal products/services include asset based financing, corporate finance, and bills discounting. It also engages in securities trading. It has established the necessary infrastructure for this purpose. The trading business revolved around electronics and computer hardware.
