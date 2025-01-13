iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Home Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

3.29
(-2.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:44 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Home Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

485.06

485.06

485.06

485.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-558.89

-5,977.46

-538.02

981.69

Net Worth

-73.83

-5,492.4

-52.96

1,466.75

Minority Interest

Debt

86.99

12,714.46

12,976.4

13,235.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

15.16

52.17

86.58

Total Liabilities

13.16

7,237.22

12,975.61

14,788.56

Fixed Assets

0

47.77

259.33

262.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

160.78

1,007.44

950.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

3,610.37

1,180.66

432.19

Networking Capital

-4.38

-2,650.98

-1,568.98

-607.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.31

271.29

405.58

419.91

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-21.69

-2,922.27

-1,974.56

-1,027.21

Cash

17.54

2,960.97

1,309.82

510.5

Total Assets

13.16

4,128.91

2,188.27

1,548.45

Reliance Home : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Home Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.