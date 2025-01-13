Reliance Home Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
485.06
485.06
485.06
485.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-558.89
-5,977.46
-538.02
981.69
Net Worth
-73.83
-5,492.4
-52.96
1,466.75
Minority Interest
Debt
86.99
12,714.46
12,976.4
13,235.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
15.16
52.17
86.58
Total Liabilities
13.16
7,237.22
12,975.61
14,788.56
Fixed Assets
0
47.77
259.33
262.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
160.78
1,007.44
950.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3,610.37
1,180.66
432.19
Networking Capital
-4.38
-2,650.98
-1,568.98
-607.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.31
271.29
405.58
419.91
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.69
-2,922.27
-1,974.56
-1,027.21
Cash
17.54
2,960.97
1,309.82
510.5
Total Assets
13.16
4,128.91
2,188.27
1,548.45
