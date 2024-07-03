iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Home Finance Ltd Share Price

3.67
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High3.67
  • 52 Wk High5.83
  • Prev. Close3.75
  • Day's Low3.67
  • 52 Wk Low 2.15
  • Turnover (lac)15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)178.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Reliance Home Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

3.75

Turnover(Lac.)

15

Day's High

3.67

Day's Low

3.67

52 Week's High

5.83

52 Week's Low

2.15

Book Value

-1.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

178.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Home Finance Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2023

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Reliance Home Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Reliance Home Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.73%

Non-Promoter- 1.57%

Institutions: 1.56%

Non-Institutions: 97.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliance Home Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

485.06

485.06

485.06

485.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-558.89

-5,977.46

-538.02

981.69

Net Worth

-73.83

-5,492.4

-52.96

1,466.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-700.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Reliance Home Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance Home Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Jain

Independent Director

Chhaya Virani

Independent Director

Rashna Hoshang Khan

Independent Director

Ashok Ramaswamy

Independent Director

Sushilkumar Agarwal

Director

Ashish Turakhia

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Shinde

Non Executive Director

Nitesh Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Home Finance Ltd

Summary

Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (Rcap) was incorporated on June 5, 2008. The Company is registered with the National Housing Bank as a Housing Finance Company. It provides home loans, including affordable housing loans, loans against property and construction finance loans.During the FY 2017, companys gross income increased to Rs 1144.68 crore as against Rs 815.03 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 40%. The companys Asset Under Management(AUM) stood at Rs 11174 crore as at 31 March 2017 as against Rs 7358 crore in the previous year.During the year, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Credit Business of India Debt Management Private Limited (IDMPL) into the Company was approved by NCLT and the said Scheme was made effective from 21 April 2017. Pursuant to Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 31035980 8% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to the shareholders of IDMPL on 09 August, 2017.Similarly, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Real Estate Lending Business of Holding Company, Reliance Capital Limited into the Company became effective from 05 September, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 252689630 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Reliance Capital Limited in the ratio of 1:1 on 07 September, 2017. During the year 2016-17,the company had made the public issue of NCDs. The company has allotted 26182741 secured NCDs and 4357093 unsecured NCDs o
Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Home Finance Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Home Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is ₹178.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is 0 and -2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Home Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is ₹2.15 and ₹5.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Home Finance Ltd?

Reliance Home Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.02%, 3 Years at -12.25%, 1 Year at -22.68%, 6 Month at 3.02%, 3 Month at -25.15% and 1 Month at 51.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Home Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.74 %
Institutions - 1.57 %
Public - 97.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Home Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

