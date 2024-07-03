Summary

Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (Rcap) was incorporated on June 5, 2008. The Company is registered with the National Housing Bank as a Housing Finance Company. It provides home loans, including affordable housing loans, loans against property and construction finance loans.During the FY 2017, companys gross income increased to Rs 1144.68 crore as against Rs 815.03 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 40%. The companys Asset Under Management(AUM) stood at Rs 11174 crore as at 31 March 2017 as against Rs 7358 crore in the previous year.During the year, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Credit Business of India Debt Management Private Limited (IDMPL) into the Company was approved by NCLT and the said Scheme was made effective from 21 April 2017. Pursuant to Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 31035980 8% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to the shareholders of IDMPL on 09 August, 2017.Similarly, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Real Estate Lending Business of Holding Company, Reliance Capital Limited into the Company became effective from 05 September, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 252689630 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Reliance Capital Limited in the ratio of 1:1 on 07 September, 2017. During the year 2016-17,the company had made the public issue of NCDs. The company has allotted 26182741 secured NCDs and 4357093 unsecured NCDs o

