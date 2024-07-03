Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹3.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹15
Day's High₹3.67
Day's Low₹3.67
52 Week's High₹5.83
52 Week's Low₹2.15
Book Value₹-1.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)178.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
485.06
485.06
485.06
485.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-558.89
-5,977.46
-538.02
981.69
Net Worth
-73.83
-5,492.4
-52.96
1,466.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-700.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Jain
Independent Director
Chhaya Virani
Independent Director
Rashna Hoshang Khan
Independent Director
Ashok Ramaswamy
Independent Director
Sushilkumar Agarwal
Director
Ashish Turakhia
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Shinde
Non Executive Director
Nitesh Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reliance Home Finance Ltd
Summary
Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (Rcap) was incorporated on June 5, 2008. The Company is registered with the National Housing Bank as a Housing Finance Company. It provides home loans, including affordable housing loans, loans against property and construction finance loans.During the FY 2017, companys gross income increased to Rs 1144.68 crore as against Rs 815.03 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 40%. The companys Asset Under Management(AUM) stood at Rs 11174 crore as at 31 March 2017 as against Rs 7358 crore in the previous year.During the year, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Credit Business of India Debt Management Private Limited (IDMPL) into the Company was approved by NCLT and the said Scheme was made effective from 21 April 2017. Pursuant to Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 31035980 8% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to the shareholders of IDMPL on 09 August, 2017.Similarly, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Real Estate Lending Business of Holding Company, Reliance Capital Limited into the Company became effective from 05 September, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 252689630 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Reliance Capital Limited in the ratio of 1:1 on 07 September, 2017. During the year 2016-17,the company had made the public issue of NCDs. The company has allotted 26182741 secured NCDs and 4357093 unsecured NCDs o
The Reliance Home Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is ₹178.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is 0 and -2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Home Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is ₹2.15 and ₹5.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Home Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.02%, 3 Years at -12.25%, 1 Year at -22.68%, 6 Month at 3.02%, 3 Month at -25.15% and 1 Month at 51.82%.
