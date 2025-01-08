Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Reliance Home Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with the Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 08 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve Companys Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further to our letter dated January 04, 2025, and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Independent Auditors Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Reliance Home Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Reliance Home Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adjournment of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Reliance Home Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024