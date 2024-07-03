Reliance Home Finance Ltd Summary

Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (Rcap) was incorporated on June 5, 2008. The Company is registered with the National Housing Bank as a Housing Finance Company. It provides home loans, including affordable housing loans, loans against property and construction finance loans.During the FY 2017, companys gross income increased to Rs 1144.68 crore as against Rs 815.03 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 40%. The companys Asset Under Management(AUM) stood at Rs 11174 crore as at 31 March 2017 as against Rs 7358 crore in the previous year.During the year, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Credit Business of India Debt Management Private Limited (IDMPL) into the Company was approved by NCLT and the said Scheme was made effective from 21 April 2017. Pursuant to Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 31035980 8% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to the shareholders of IDMPL on 09 August, 2017.Similarly, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Real Estate Lending Business of Holding Company, Reliance Capital Limited into the Company became effective from 05 September, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company had issued and allotted 252689630 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Reliance Capital Limited in the ratio of 1:1 on 07 September, 2017. During the year 2016-17,the company had made the public issue of NCDs. The company has allotted 26182741 secured NCDs and 4357093 unsecured NCDs of face value of Rs 1000 each aggregating to Rs 3053.98 crore on 03 January, 2017. These NCDs have been listed on BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.As on 31 March 2017,the total outstanding of commercial paper stood at Rs 953.68 crore.During the year 2016-17,the company has allotted 50000000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 30 per share to Reliance Capital Ltd.During the FY 2018,the AUM increased to Rs 16379 crore as against Rs 11174 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 47%. The total income also increased during the FY2018 to Rs 1671 crore as against Rs 1145 crore in the previous year,a growth of 46%. The networth of the company witnessed 69% growth at Rs 1744 crore as against Rs 1032 crore in the previous year.During the FY 2018,the company has allotted 116549188 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 22 per share to Reliance Capital Ltd on rights basis.The company has raised Rs 9844.42 crore during the FY 2018 by issuance of commercial paper,NCDs and other money market instruments.During the FY2019,the AUM increased to Rs 18868 crore as against Rs 16379 crore in the previous year,registered a growth of 15%. The total income also increased during the FY 2018 to Rs 2002.59 crore as against Rs 1683.34 crore in the previous year,a growth of 19%. As on 31 March 2019,the networth of the company stood at Rs 1799.93 crore.The company has raised Rs 3911.11 crore during the FY 2019 by issuance of commercial paper and NCDs.During the FY2020,the AUM increased to Rs 14713 crore as against Rs 18868 crore in the previous year, a decline of 28%. The total income during the end of FY2020 stood at Rs 1602.91 crore as against Rs 2002.59 crore in the previous year. As on 31 March 2020,the networth of the company stood at Rs 1444.58 crore.The company has raised Rs 124 crore during the FY 2019 by issuance of commercial paper. The lenders(Banks) of the company have entered into an ICA for arriving at the debt resolution plan ,accordingly,as directed by the lead bank,the debt servicing by the company is on a standstill leading to non-payment of interest / principal amount on NCDs,loans and other borrowings.The Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (RCap) with effect from March 5, 2020 and became an associate of RCap in 2020-21. The Company is promoted by Reliance Capital Limited (RCap), the financial services company of the Reliance Group. RCap is currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). RCap holding in the Company has been reduced from 47.91% as on March 31, 2023 to 42.13% as on the date of this report.