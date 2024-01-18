|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 10% i.e., Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, as intimated earlier will be November 20, 2024
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|4
|40
|Interim 2
|Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 23, 2024. Declared 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 04/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share having face alue of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
