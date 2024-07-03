Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
212.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
212.5
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.4
Total Income
217.9
Total Expenditure
184.69
PBIDT
33.21
Interest
0.48
PBDT
32.72
Depreciation
0.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
6.57
Deferred Tax
-0.71
Reported Profit After Tax
25.98
Minority Interest After NP
4.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
1.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.62
PBDTM(%)
15.39
PATM(%)
12.22
