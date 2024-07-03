Summary

Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Remus Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private to Public and the name of the Company was changed to Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in marketing & distribution of finished formulations of pharmaceutical drugs. It deals in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), provide technical consultancy services to various distributors for preparation of reports on the dossiers of the products to be registered by them in various countries. The Company deal in drug forms like Capsules, Cream, Eye Drops, Gel, Infusion, Inhalation, Inhaler, Injection, Nail Lacquer, Nasal Solution, Nasal Spray, Nebuliser, Ointment, Ophthalmic, Oral Gel, Oral Solution, Oral Suspension, Sachet, Suspension, Tablet. The core business of the Company into three categories, which comprise of Manufacturing, through loan licencse or on contract manufacturing bassis, of approved finished formulations and distribution of the same in various countries; Trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Technical Consultancy on preparation of reports on pharmaceutical dossiers.The product portfolio comprises of therapeutic drugs like ACE inhibitors, anaesthetic, Anti histamine, Antifungal, Anti-infla

