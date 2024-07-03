Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,460
Prev. Close₹2,513.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹126.92
Day's High₹2,489
Day's Low₹2,350
52 Week's High₹2,834.75
52 Week's Low₹1,200
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,397.88
P/E88.13
EPS28.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.47
1.09
1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.59
18.05
5.58
3.13
Net Worth
82.06
19.14
6.58
3.14
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
212.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
212.5
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Remus Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private to Public and the name of the Company was changed to Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in marketing & distribution of finished formulations of pharmaceutical drugs. It deals in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), provide technical consultancy services to various distributors for preparation of reports on the dossiers of the products to be registered by them in various countries. The Company deal in drug forms like Capsules, Cream, Eye Drops, Gel, Infusion, Inhalation, Inhaler, Injection, Nail Lacquer, Nasal Solution, Nasal Spray, Nebuliser, Ointment, Ophthalmic, Oral Gel, Oral Solution, Oral Suspension, Sachet, Suspension, Tablet. The core business of the Company into three categories, which comprise of Manufacturing, through loan licencse or on contract manufacturing bassis, of approved finished formulations and distribution of the same in various countries; Trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Technical Consultancy on preparation of reports on pharmaceutical dossiers.The product portfolio comprises of therapeutic drugs like ACE inhibitors, anaesthetic, Anti histamine, Antifungal, Anti-infla
Read More
The Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2372.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1397.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 88.13 and 18.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹2834.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.97%, 6 Month at 24.76%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at -4.79%.
