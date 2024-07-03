iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

2,372.5
(-5.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,460
  • Day's High2,489
  • 52 Wk High2,834.75
  • Prev. Close2,513.5
  • Day's Low2,350
  • 52 Wk Low 1,200
  • Turnover (lac)126.92
  • P/E88.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS28.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,397.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,460

Prev. Close

2,513.5

Turnover(Lac.)

126.92

Day's High

2,489

Day's Low

2,350

52 Week's High

2,834.75

52 Week's Low

1,200

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,397.88

P/E

88.13

EPS

28.52

Divi. Yield

0

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.84%

Non-Promoter- 3.93%

Institutions: 3.93%

Non-Institutions: 25.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.47

1.09

1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.59

18.05

5.58

3.13

Net Worth

82.06

19.14

6.58

3.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

212.5

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

212.5

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.4

View Annually Results

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Remus Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private to Public and the name of the Company was changed to Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in marketing & distribution of finished formulations of pharmaceutical drugs. It deals in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), provide technical consultancy services to various distributors for preparation of reports on the dossiers of the products to be registered by them in various countries. The Company deal in drug forms like Capsules, Cream, Eye Drops, Gel, Infusion, Inhalation, Inhaler, Injection, Nail Lacquer, Nasal Solution, Nasal Spray, Nebuliser, Ointment, Ophthalmic, Oral Gel, Oral Solution, Oral Suspension, Sachet, Suspension, Tablet. The core business of the Company into three categories, which comprise of Manufacturing, through loan licencse or on contract manufacturing bassis, of approved finished formulations and distribution of the same in various countries; Trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Technical Consultancy on preparation of reports on pharmaceutical dossiers.The product portfolio comprises of therapeutic drugs like ACE inhibitors, anaesthetic, Anti histamine, Antifungal, Anti-infla
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2372.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1397.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 88.13 and 18.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹2834.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.97%, 6 Month at 24.76%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at -4.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.84 %
Institutions - 3.94 %
Public - 25.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.