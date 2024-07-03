Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Remus Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private to Public and the name of the Company was changed to Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in marketing & distribution of finished formulations of pharmaceutical drugs. It deals in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), provide technical consultancy services to various distributors for preparation of reports on the dossiers of the products to be registered by them in various countries. The Company deal in drug forms like Capsules, Cream, Eye Drops, Gel, Infusion, Inhalation, Inhaler, Injection, Nail Lacquer, Nasal Solution, Nasal Spray, Nebuliser, Ointment, Ophthalmic, Oral Gel, Oral Solution, Oral Suspension, Sachet, Suspension, Tablet. The core business of the Company into three categories, which comprise of Manufacturing, through loan licencse or on contract manufacturing bassis, of approved finished formulations and distribution of the same in various countries; Trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Technical Consultancy on preparation of reports on pharmaceutical dossiers.The product portfolio comprises of therapeutic drugs like ACE inhibitors, anaesthetic, Anti histamine, Antifungal, Anti-inflammatory, Antibiotic, Antidiabetic, Antipsychotic, Antiretroviral, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Carcinoid tumours, CNS stimulants, Nasal decongestants, Potassium deficiency, Probiotic, Antispasmodic, Ocular-hypertension, Urology and Vitamin deficiency. The Pharma business operations are supported by various contract manufacturers having facilities which are WHO GMP Compliant. The core strength lies in getting approved formulation manufactured through contract manufacturers under loan licence and marketing of formulations through marketing network across geographies.The Company incorporated Relius Pharmaceuticals SRL as a new subsidiary Company in Bolivia, effective on October 13, 2023. The Company made an Initial Public Issue of 388000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 47.68 Crore through Fresh Issue in May, 2023.The Company acquired a majority stake (56.67%) of a USA based company, namely Espee Global Holdings LLC, making it a subsidiary of the Company effective on January 1, 2024.