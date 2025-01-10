Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The global economy is continuing growing at a modest pace, according to the OECDs latest Economic Outlook. The

Economic Outlook projects steady global GDP growth of 3.1% in 2024, the same as the 3.1% in 2023, followed by a slight pick-up to 3.2% in 2025.

Headline in ation in the OECD is projected to gradually ease from 6.9% in 2023 to 5.0% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, helped by tight monetary policy and fading goods and energy price pressures. By the end of 2025, in ation is expected to be back on central bank targets in most major economies.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK2

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded Indias gross domestic product (GDP) in the FY2024-25 by 20 basis points to 7 percent. The IMF has revised upward its forecast from the previous estimate of 6.8 percent in April.

The IMFs latest ‘World Economic Outlook report indicates that Indias economic growth forecast for the current year has also been raised to 7.0 percent. The development has come in the backdrop of notable rise in consumption prospects, especially in rural areas. With this, India continues to maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among emerging markets and developing economies.

"The forecast for growth in emerging markets and developing economies has been revised upward; this increase is powered by stronger activity in Asia, particularly China and India. The forecast for growth in India has also been revised upward to 7 per cent this year, reflecting carryover from upward revisions to growth in 2023 and improved prospects for private consumption, particularly in rural areas," the IMF report stated.

For the year 2025, the IMF projected Indias growth rate at 6.5 per cent. It attributed robustness and strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population behind its growth projections.

Notably, Indias GDP expanded at 8.2 percent in 2023-24. That was higher than the 7 per cent in 2022-23, aided by a greater than expected expansion of 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, according to the provisional estimates of GDP growth released by the National Statistical O ce (NSO).

The Indian economy exhibits robust fundamental policies by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which plays a key role in maintaining stability through its adept monetary policy framework. By carefully managing interest rates and liquidity, the RBI aims to control in ation while fostering sustainable economic growth. It ensures a resilient financial sector, contributing to overall economic stability.

The resilience of Indian economy has navigated into the stock market to all time high. The record spiked stock market reflects investor con dence in Indias long-term growth prospects, driven by reforms, demographic dividends, and technological advancements.

GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET OVERVIEW:

Pharmaceutical spending has grown in tandem with overall healthcare spending, particularly driven by an increase in chronic disease cases, the growth of the senior population, trends in self-medication, the availability of cost-e ective generics, and the overall a ordability of drugs compared to other available clinical alternatives.

The global pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a profound transformation across its entire value chain, driven by a strong emphasis on product innovation, healthcare equity (healthcare for all), operational efficiency, and enhanced engagement with healthcare providers and patients. Despite facing inherent challenges within this transformative landscape, the pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated remarkable agility and delivered groundbreaking innovations, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, enjoying resilient growth.

The global pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 1,635.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,251.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is primarily attributable to factors like:

• Aging Population and Disease Burden: The global demographic shift towards an aging population is a significant driver of pharmaceutical market growth. With the percentage of the global population over 60 years old expected to nearly double from 12% to 22% and reach ~2.1 billion by 2050 increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions will drive demand for drugs targeting conditions like hypertension, diabetes, osteoporosis, and neurodegener-ative disease, to name a few.

• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases: While the aging population is susceptible to chronic diseases, there is a growing incidence among the younger population as well, largely due to lifestyle changes. For instance, in a study done in the

US in 2019, approximately one-half of young adults reported at least one chronic condition, with the most common being obesity (25.5%), depression (21.3%), and high blood pressure (10.7%) . Globally, approximately one in three of all adults su er from multiple chronic conditions (MCCs). The cost of chronic disease worldwide is estimated to reach USD 47 trillion by 2030. Since the management of chronic diseases requires life-long use of pharmaceutical drugs, it is further driving the market growth.

• Increasing demand from developing nations: Developing nations face a dual demand for pharmaceutical drugs, driven by both the rising incidence of chronic conditions and the persistent burden of infectious diseases. For instance, India has earned the moniker of "diabetes capital of the world" with its 77 million diabetic and 25 million prediabetic population, reflecting a trend observed in many developing countries mirroring developed markets demand for similar drugs. Simultaneously, the continued epidemic of tropical and infectious diseases, such as malaria and dengue, maintains a high demand for drugs combating these conditions. To quantify, there were an estimated 249 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2022, with the majority occurring in Africa (94%). Similarly, Tuberculosis (TB) also imposes a substantial burden, with approximately 10.6 million new cases globally in 2022, with 46 % occurring in the Southeast Asia Region and 23% in the African Region.

• Consumer awareness and trends in self-medication: The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immense impact on heightened consumer awareness of health, wellness, and preventive care, leading to massive growth in the over-the counter

(OTC) pharmaceutical market segment.

• Growing Investments in R&D: R&D investments contribute to the discovery of breakthrough treatments for prevalent and emerging diseases, driving market growth by expanding the range of therapeutic options available to patients.

According to Evaluate Pharma, the global R&D expenditure on pharmaceuticals has increased from USD 184 billion in 2018 to USD 262 billion in 2023. This has resulted in the launch of several novel cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and mRNA therapies, to name a few.

KEY RISKS AND CHALLENGES IN THE PHARMA MARKET:

• Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities across different jurisdictions pose a significant challenge for pharmaceutical companies. Adhering to diverse and evolving regulatory requirements demands substantial resources and expertise, and non-compliance can lead to severe penalties and reputational damage.

• Intellectual Property Protection: Protecting intellectual property (IP) rights is crucial for pharmaceutical companies, particularly given the significant investment in research and development (R&D) required to bring new drugs to market.

The risk of patent infringement and the complexities of navigating patent laws globally present ongoing challenges for companies seeking to safeguard their innovations.

• Pricing Pressures: Pharmaceutical pricing remains a contentious issue globally, with governments, insurers, and consumers exerting pressure to control healthcare costs. Reimbursement challenges, pricing negotiations, and the rise of generic competition can erode profit margins and impact the commercial viability of pharmaceutical products.

• Market Access and Distribution: Accessing diverse markets and establishing efficient distribution channels present formidable challenges for pharmaceutical companies, especially in emerging economies with fragmented healthcare systems. Regulatory hurdles, logistical complexities, and cultural considerations can impede market entry and distribution efforts.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: As evidenced during the pandemic, the global pharmaceutical supply chain is susceptible to disruptions stemming from various factors, including natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, and pandemics. Ensuring the resilience and continuity of the supply chain, including sourcing raw materials and managing manufacturing capacities, is critical to mitigate risks and maintain product availability.

• Product Development Risks: The pharmaceutical industry is inherently risky due to the lengthy and costly process of drug development, coupled with uncertainties surrounding clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Failure to meet e ca-cy and safety standards, as well as unforeseen adverse events, can lead to substantial financial losses and setbacks in product pipelines.

• Competition and Innovation: Intense competition within the pharmaceutical market, both from established players and emerging biotechnology companies, underscores the importance of innovation. Companies need to continuously invest in R&D to develop differentiated products and therapies, navigate patent cli s, and sustain competitive advantage in an evolving landscape.

INDIAN PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET OVERVIEW:

The enviable growth of the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) is attributable to the governments prioritization of the segment, increasing chronic disease incidence, availability of a ordable but innovative generics, and improved nationwide access to healthcare.

With a contribution of nearly 1.3% to Indias GDP, IPM registered a 4.5% CAGR in the last ve years and a forecast of 9.7% for the next ve years.

The Indian pharmaceutical market is among the fastest-growing in the world, witnessing a value increase from USD 19.0 billion in 2018 to USD 23.8 billion in 2023. The pharmaceutical market in India is dominated by generics, which account for around 96.2% of drug consumption in the country in terms of value. However, only about 10% of the drugs in the domestic market are unbranded/generic generics, marketed with just their chemical names as commodity generics.

Changing disease patterns, increased a ordability, access, awareness, and government and private insurance expansion are fostering increased demand and consumption of pharma drugs; however, high out-of-pocket keeps the demand in favor of a ordable generics.

STRUCTURE OF PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR IN INDIA

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND BUSINESS MODEL

Our company is engaged in marketing & distribution of finished formulations of pharmaceutical drugs. Our company also deals in API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). We also provide technical consultancy services to various distributors for preparation of reports on the dossiers of the products to be registered by them in various countries.

Our Company is majorly engrossed in the pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical finished formulations and products. Depending upon business requirements, we get finished pharmaceutical formulations manufactured on loan license or contract manufacturing. Such manufacturing is on principle to principle basis. We have our presence through registered and/or under registration products in countries namely

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Kuwait, Madagascar, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam.

We deal in drug forms like Capsules, Cream, Eye Drops, Gel, Infusion, Inhalation, Inhaler, Injection, Nail Lacquer, Nasal Solution, Nasal Spray, Nebuliser, Ointment, Ophthalmic, Oral Gel, Oral Solution, Oral Suspension, Sachet, Suspension,

Tablet.

Our product portfolio has grown to 668 products as on March 31, 2024 from 364 products, as on March 31, 2023. Further, there were 213 products registered in total in 14 countries as on March 31, 2024 as against 169 products registered in total 12 countries on March 31, 2023. Furthermore, as on March 31, 2024 there were 495 products under process of registration in 21 countries.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The cost of manufacturing pharmaceutical goods in India is lower and more effective compared to other nations, including:

A robust industrial sector: India has a strong manufacturing base, which provides the pharmaceutical industry with access to a wide range of raw materials and components at competitive prices.

A highly-skilled workforce: India has a large pool of skilled workers who are trained in the pharmaceutical sciences. This helps to keep labor costs down and ensures that the pharmaceutical industry has access to the talent it needs to produce high-quality products

A developed marketing and distribution system: India has a well-developed marketing and distribution system that allows pharmaceutical companies to reach a wide range of customers at a relatively low cost.

A diversi ed ecosystem: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is supported by a number of different organizations, including government agencies, academic institutions, and private companies. This helps to create a strong and vibrant ecosystem that drives innovation and growth.

Investor-Friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy: The government has made it easier for foreign investors to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in India, allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route.

However, there are also some challenges facing the Indian pharmaceutical industry, including:

A lack of investment in research and development: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is not as heavily invested in research and development as some other countries. This could limit the industrys ability to innovate and develop new products.

A lack of collaboration between industry and academia: The Indian pharmaceutical industry could benefit from more collaboration between industry and academia. This would help to ensure that the industry has access to the latest research and development ndings.

The manufacturing of low-cost, low-quality medications: There is a risk that some companies in the Indian pharmaceutical industry may focus on manufacturing low-cost, low-quality medications. This could damage the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical industry and make it more di cult for companies to export their products.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The internal control system is an integral part of the general organizational structure of the Company. The system is highly structured and totally coordinated with the size and nature of its business. This process is aimed at pursuing the values of both procedural and substantial fairness, transparency, and accountability. The organisation is appropriately sta ed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment. The management is committed to ensuring an effective internal control environment, commensurate with the size and complexity of the business, which assures compliance with internal policies, applicable laws, regulations and protection of resources and assets.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The key strategy will be focused around: 1. Timely completion of Orders 2. Financial strength & liquidity 3. Customer satisfaction 4. Employee satisfaction 5. Quality Control

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:* (_ In Lakhs)

Partic ulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 6349.65 4,502.73 Other Income 369.40 157.73 Total Revenue 6719.05 4,660.46 Expenses: Cost of materials consumed - - Purchases of Stock-in-Trade 2920.98 2,013.69 Changes in inventories of finished goods work-in- progress and Stock-in-Trade (137.83) 130.23 Employee benefit expenses 655.85 547.01 Finance costs 31.73 23.25 Depreciation and amortization expenses 89.59 47.73 Other expenses 906.26 757.16 Total expenses 4466.58 3,519.07 Pro t /(Loss) before Tax 2252.47 1,141.39 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 644.95 300.00 Tax of earlier years (Net) (3.07) (0.29) Deferred Tax liability (71.38) (8.60) Pro t for the period 1681.97 850.28

KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS*

Partic ulars Numerator Denomin ator As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Varia tion Reasons Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 3.58 1.39 157.32% Increase in working capital gap due to substantial growth in business Debt Equit y Ratio Borrowings Share Holders Funds 0.02 0.42 -95.77% Due to decrease in debt during current year Debt Servic e Coverage Ratio (DSCR) Earnings available for debt Service (Refer Note i below) Debt Service 65.93 52.99 24.43% Due to increase in Earnings during the year. Return on Equit y (ROE): Net Profit after Taxes Average Shareholders Equity 33.24% 66.13% -49.74% Due to increase in Net Pro t during the year. Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Material Consume d + Changes in WIP/ FG Average Inventory 28.51 22.85 24.76% - Trade receivable Turnover Ratio Revenue from Operations Average Trade Receivables 6.34 11.60 -45.39% Increase in Debtors tur nover as the business grows Trade Payable Turnover Ratio Purchases Average Trade Payables 6.54 6.75 -3.22% - Net Capit al Turnover Ratio Revenue from Operations Working Capital 1.72 14.15 -87.82% Due to increase in working capital requirements during the year. Net Profit Ratio Net Pro t Revenue from Operations 26.49% 18.88% 40.28% Substantial increase in profits with growth in business Return on Capit al Employed (ROCE) Earnings Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 27.35% 43.01% -36.40% Fluctuations due to Increase in Pro ts & Capital Employed Return on Net worth Net Pro t after Tax Average Shareholders Funds 33.24% 66.14% -49.74% Decrease in Returns due to increase in Equity base on account of public issue of equi ty shares in FY 24

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company rmly believes that its human resources are the key enablers for the growth of the Company and important asset. Hence, the success of the Company is closely aligned to the goals of the human resources of the Company. The

Company is giving emphasis to upgrade the skills of its human resources and continuous training down the line is a normal feature in the Company to upgrade the skills and knowledge of the employees of the Company. Employee relations during the period under review continued to be healthy, cordial and harmonious at all levels and your Company is committed to maintain good relations with the employees.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Companys goals, forecasts, expectations, and other information are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis sections, some of which may be deemed forward-looking statements under relevant laws and regulations. The statements made in this management discussion and analysis report may not be exactly what is implied or expressed. Numerous uncontrollable internal and external factors have an impact on the companys operations. Consequently, even though the expectations are supported by reasonable hypotheses, the actual outcomes could significantly diverge from what was predicted or indicated. The Company disclaims any duty to revise any publicly available forward-looking statements to reflect any new knowledge, unanticipated events, or other circumstances.