|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Apr 2024
|21 May 2024
|Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 23, 2024. REMUS PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 21-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|EGM
|14 Feb 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. REMUS PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 13-Mar-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024) Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024)
