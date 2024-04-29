Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. REMUS PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 13-Mar-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024) Remus Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024)