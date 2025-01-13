Resgen Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.98
20.98
2.2
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.64
22.07
1.5
-0.18
Net Worth
49.62
43.05
3.7
1.37
Minority Interest
Debt
8.66
11.54
9.33
9.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.24
0.29
0
Total Liabilities
58.28
54.83
13.32
10.98
Fixed Assets
19.01
15.23
9.07
10.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.86
39.57
4.24
0.74
Inventories
24.58
10.06
0.61
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.05
16.12
2.8
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.74
25.98
1.22
0.84
Sundry Creditors
-3.9
-10.23
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.61
-2.36
-0.37
-0.12
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.07
Total Assets
58.28
54.81
13.32
10.97
