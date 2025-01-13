iifl-logo-icon 1
Resgen Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.98

20.98

2.2

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.64

22.07

1.5

-0.18

Net Worth

49.62

43.05

3.7

1.37

Minority Interest

Debt

8.66

11.54

9.33

9.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.24

0.29

0

Total Liabilities

58.28

54.83

13.32

10.98

Fixed Assets

19.01

15.23

9.07

10.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.86

39.57

4.24

0.74

Inventories

24.58

10.06

0.61

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.05

16.12

2.8

0.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.74

25.98

1.22

0.84

Sundry Creditors

-3.9

-10.23

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.61

-2.36

-0.37

-0.12

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.07

Total Assets

58.28

54.81

13.32

10.97

