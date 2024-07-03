SectorRefineries
Open₹114.35
Prev. Close₹116.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.43
Day's High₹114.35
Day's Low₹114.35
52 Week's High₹182.85
52 Week's Low₹56.25
Book Value₹23.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)239.85
P/E36.8
EPS3.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.98
20.98
2.2
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.64
22.07
1.5
-0.18
Net Worth
49.62
43.05
3.7
1.37
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.35
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.2
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.35
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.15
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.25
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Karan Atul Bora
Executive Director
Abhijeet Oza Ashok
Director
Milind Rane
Independent Director
Shruti Mahesh Rambhia
Independent Director
Brandon Alvestine Almeida
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Mohitkumar Shah.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Resgen Ltd
Summary
Resgen Limited was originally incorporated on September 29, 2018 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ecojanitors Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Later in the year 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Ecojanitors Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on July 01, 2022. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Ecojanitors Limited to ResGen Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution on September 01, 2022 and vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Karan Atul Bora and Mr. Kunal Atul Bora.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pyrolysis oil and carbon (a substitute for coal) from plastic waste. The company has set up a Chemical Recycling Plant in Vikramgad (Palghar), Maharashtra, considering its proximity to the Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Dombivli. It has come up with an ingenious method, which is not only ecofriendly but also gives by-products which are very essential to one and all. The major by-product being combustible liquid and gaseous fuel, it can replace the diesel or furnace oils, which will directly reduce the need and impact of combustible fuel resources. It use a patented catalytic process to improve the efficiency, safety and scalability of the pyrolysis process.
The Resgen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resgen Ltd is ₹239.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Resgen Ltd is 36.8 and 4.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resgen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resgen Ltd is ₹56.25 and ₹182.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Resgen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 87.03%, 6 Month at 39.35%, 3 Month at -26.43% and 1 Month at -11.39%.
