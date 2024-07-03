iifl-logo-icon 1
Resgen Ltd Share Price

114.35
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open114.35
  • Day's High114.35
  • 52 Wk High182.85
  • Prev. Close116.65
  • Day's Low114.35
  • 52 Wk Low 56.25
  • Turnover (lac)15.43
  • P/E36.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.65
  • EPS3.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)239.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Resgen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

114.35

Prev. Close

116.65

Turnover(Lac.)

15.43

Day's High

114.35

Day's Low

114.35

52 Week's High

182.85

52 Week's Low

56.25

Book Value

23.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

239.85

P/E

36.8

EPS

3.17

Divi. Yield

0

Resgen Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Resgen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Resgen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 33.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Resgen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.98

20.98

2.2

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.64

22.07

1.5

-0.18

Net Worth

49.62

43.05

3.7

1.37

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Resgen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.35

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.2

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.35

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.15

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.25

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Resgen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Karan Atul Bora

Executive Director

Abhijeet Oza Ashok

Director

Milind Rane

Independent Director

Shruti Mahesh Rambhia

Independent Director

Brandon Alvestine Almeida

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Mohitkumar Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Resgen Ltd

Summary

Resgen Limited was originally incorporated on September 29, 2018 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ecojanitors Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Later in the year 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Ecojanitors Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on July 01, 2022. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Ecojanitors Limited to ResGen Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution on September 01, 2022 and vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Karan Atul Bora and Mr. Kunal Atul Bora.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pyrolysis oil and carbon (a substitute for coal) from plastic waste. The company has set up a Chemical Recycling Plant in Vikramgad (Palghar), Maharashtra, considering its proximity to the Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Dombivli. It has come up with an ingenious method, which is not only ecofriendly but also gives by-products which are very essential to one and all. The major by-product being combustible liquid and gaseous fuel, it can replace the diesel or furnace oils, which will directly reduce the need and impact of combustible fuel resources. It use a patented catalytic process to improve the efficiency, safety and scalability of the pyrolysis process.
Company FAQs

What is the Resgen Ltd share price today?

The Resgen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Resgen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resgen Ltd is ₹239.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Resgen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Resgen Ltd is 36.8 and 4.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Resgen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resgen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resgen Ltd is ₹56.25 and ₹182.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Resgen Ltd?

Resgen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 87.03%, 6 Month at 39.35%, 3 Month at -26.43% and 1 Month at -11.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Resgen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Resgen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.05 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 33.93 %

