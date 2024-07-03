Summary

Resgen Limited was originally incorporated on September 29, 2018 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ecojanitors Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Later in the year 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Ecojanitors Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on July 01, 2022. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Ecojanitors Limited to ResGen Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution on September 01, 2022 and vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Karan Atul Bora and Mr. Kunal Atul Bora.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pyrolysis oil and carbon (a substitute for coal) from plastic waste. The company has set up a Chemical Recycling Plant in Vikramgad (Palghar), Maharashtra, considering its proximity to the Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Dombivli. It has come up with an ingenious method, which is not only ecofriendly but also gives by-products which are very essential to one and all. The major by-product being combustible liquid and gaseous fuel, it can replace the diesel or furnace oils, which will directly reduce the need and impact of combustible fuel resources. It use a patented catalytic process to improve the efficiency, safety and scalability of the pyrolysis process.

Read More