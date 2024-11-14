|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024; With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30, read with Reg.33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday the 14th November, 2024 which started at 6.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, transacted the following businesses: The unaudited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. You are kindly requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring to the notice of all the concerned. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the resignation of Mr. Kunal Bora as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Abhijeet Oza as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Resignation of Mr. Kunal Bora, Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 4th November, 2024, 2. Appointment of Mr. Abhijeet Oza, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 4th November, 2024, on the basis of recommendations received from Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and decide the day date and time for convening of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. To consider and decide the Closure of Register of Members and Register of Transfers for the 6th Annual General Meeting; 3. To appoint Scrutiniser for the voting to be conducted at the 6th Annual General Meeting; 4. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held to consider and approve date and time for 6th Annual General Meeting and other Matters (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 and other matters The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday the 29th May, 2024 which started at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, .... Read More.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday the 29th May, 2024 which started at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, .... Read More.. Considered and approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider acquisition of stake in new entity by the Company; 2.Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday the 20th March, 2024 which started at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.15 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, transacted the following businesses: 1. The Board considered and discuss the proposal of acquisition of 55% stake in Company Resgen Protech Private Limited; 2. Other matters incidental to the above matters. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider shifting of Registered Office of the Company; 2. To consider acquisition of stake in new entity by the Company; 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday the 9th March, 2024 which started at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at ____ p.m. at the registered office of the Company, transacted the following businesses: 1. shifting of Registered Office of the Company from its current location to 920, Maker Chambers V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 023, Maharashtra, India; 2. agenda item pertaining to acquisition of stake in other entity has been postponed for discussion by the Board of Directors; You are kindly requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring to the notice of all the concerned. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Resgen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and discuss the general updates and periodic business review of the Company; 2. To consider and discuss various Internal Policies and Internal Control Systems of the Company including overall review of the SDD System of the Company; 3. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. It is further brought the notice of all the concerns that the pursuant to provision of SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window shall remain close till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board meetings. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday the 7th February, 2024 which started at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and discuss the general updates and periodic business review of the Company; 2. Considered and discuss various Internal Policies and Internal Control Systems of the Company, including overall review of the SDD System of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
