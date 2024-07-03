Resgen Ltd Summary

Resgen Limited was originally incorporated on September 29, 2018 as a Private Limited Company under the name Ecojanitors Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Later in the year 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Ecojanitors Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on July 01, 2022. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Ecojanitors Limited to ResGen Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution on September 01, 2022 and vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is promoted by Mr. Karan Atul Bora and Mr. Kunal Atul Bora.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pyrolysis oil and carbon (a substitute for coal) from plastic waste. The company has set up a Chemical Recycling Plant in Vikramgad (Palghar), Maharashtra, considering its proximity to the Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Dombivli. It has come up with an ingenious method, which is not only ecofriendly but also gives by-products which are very essential to one and all. The major by-product being combustible liquid and gaseous fuel, it can replace the diesel or furnace oils, which will directly reduce the need and impact of combustible fuel resources. It use a patented catalytic process to improve the efficiency, safety and scalability of the pyrolysis process.The core business activity is to manufacture Pyrolysis Oil from Plastic waste and Plastic scrap. Pyrolysis oil, sometimes also known as bio-crude or bio-oil, is a synthetic fuel under investigation as substitute for petroleum.It has properties similar to a mixture of petrol kerosene and diesel and is used as a fuel for combustion purpose. Apart from these, it is widely used in Plaseco is a replacement for furnace oil or diesel, used extensively in industrial applications such as Industrial Boilers, Construction Industry, Casting Furnace, Construction / Mining and Rotary-Kiln Cement Plant. During the manufacturing of the Pyrolysis Oil, two by products are generated such as Carbon (Substitute for Coal) and Gas (Substitute for LPG).Carbon is combustible and has commercial value. It is used as a fuel primarily for combustion in burners in industries like cement and paper. This coal being in pure form of carbon produces flue gases on combustion within permissible limits prescribed by pollution control board. It gets sold at 4.00 Rs per kg. The Non-condensable output post Pyrolysis is Gas, which has similar properties to LPG and burns very clean. This gas can be used to run Gas generators to produce electricity. In their process, this gas is also used as a fuel for burners. Like LPG, flue gas has no pollutants. All gas produced is consumed in the plant itself and none is sold making the plant self-sufficient. So, the Company use its own power to run the factory but also have generators and electricity from local municipal corporation to support the manufacturing process.The Company established its manufacturing factory in August, 2021 and commenced commercial production in Oct21.In 2023-24, Company acquired 55% of the stake in ResGen Protech Private Limited, in Mumbai and incorporated on January 15, 2024.