Rexpro Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.26
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
8.96
4.62
Net Worth
9.22
4.88
Minority Interest
Debt
5.1
4.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.32
8.97
Fixed Assets
3.09
2.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0
Networking Capital
9.91
5.64
Inventories
5.9
5.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.94
14.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.56
2.67
Sundry Creditors
-16.05
-13.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.44
-3.26
Cash
1.06
1.14
Total Assets
14.31
8.97
