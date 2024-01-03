Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,596.1
|68.81
|97,411.07
|282.81
|0.58
|4,882.5
|124.29
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,481.25
|0
|88,343.75
|2.5
|0.03
|1,030.46
|280.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,496.65
|66.91
|49,215.8
|108.78
|0.37
|1,681.37
|239.52
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,917.4
|85.72
|38,652.5
|84.66
|0.37
|2,126
|126.28
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
5,597.5
|183.7
|34,276.49
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
