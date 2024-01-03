Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.45
0.45
0.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.93
0.91
0.7
Net Worth
3.38
1.36
1.15
Minority Interest
Debt
8.1
6.65
6.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.48
8.01
7.98
Fixed Assets
2.3
2.52
2.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.58
5.28
5.17
Inventories
8.83
7.32
5.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.4
5.73
5.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.03
1.23
0.81
Sundry Creditors
-3.67
-5.79
-4.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.01
-3.21
-2.84
Cash
0.59
0.22
0.1
Total Assets
11.47
8.02
7.98
