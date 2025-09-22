iifl-logo

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd Corporate Action

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Sep, 2025|07:15 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.45

0.45

0.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.93

0.91

0.7

Net Worth

3.38

1.36

1.15

Minority Interest

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,188.5

01,10,065.2815.930.04890.86360.71

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,590.05

69.7199,686.87352.340.635,437.81132.88

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,147.55

222.5347,913.3554.290450.82632.9

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,419.4

73.2446,965.78203.480.493,049.34245.77

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,963.65

90.2440,375.55108.560.462,846.63138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shaileshbhai Ratibhai Pipaliya

Executive Director

Hansaben Shaileshbhai Pipaliya

Executive Director

Jay Shaileshkumar Pipaliya

Independent Director

Grishma A Shewale

Independent Director

Shyam Bhadresh Kapadia.

Independent Director

Chand Rameshbhai Kanabar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neelu Jain

Registered Office

Plot No.1 Survey No.2/1 P4/P2,

Nat.Hi.Way-27 Gondal Hi.Way.,

Gujarat - 360311

Tel: +91 98250 72799

Website: http://www.riddhidisplay.com

Email: info@riddhidisplay.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

What is the Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd share price today?

The Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd?

Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

