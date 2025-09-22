No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.45
0.45
0.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.93
0.91
0.7
Net Worth
3.38
1.36
1.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,188.5
|0
|1,10,065.28
|15.93
|0.04
|890.86
|360.71
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,590.05
|69.71
|99,686.87
|352.34
|0.63
|5,437.81
|132.88
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,147.55
|222.53
|47,913.35
|54.29
|0
|450.82
|632.9
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,419.4
|73.24
|46,965.78
|203.48
|0.49
|3,049.34
|245.77
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,963.65
|90.24
|40,375.55
|108.56
|0.46
|2,846.63
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shaileshbhai Ratibhai Pipaliya
Executive Director
Hansaben Shaileshbhai Pipaliya
Executive Director
Jay Shaileshkumar Pipaliya
Independent Director
Grishma A Shewale
Independent Director
Shyam Bhadresh Kapadia.
Independent Director
Chand Rameshbhai Kanabar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neelu Jain
Plot No.1 Survey No.2/1 P4/P2,
Nat.Hi.Way-27 Gondal Hi.Way.,
Gujarat - 360311
Tel: +91 98250 72799
Website: http://www.riddhidisplay.com
Email: info@riddhidisplay.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.