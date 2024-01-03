Rikhav Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
4.99
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.33
80.95
70.76
53.41
Net Worth
138.31
95.93
75.75
58.41
Minority Interest
Debt
40.1
7.8
5.09
28.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.28
0.46
0.46
0
Total Liabilities
178.69
104.19
81.3
87.33
Fixed Assets
2.04
2.08
1.29
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
132.73
99.66
73.59
44.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.27
Networking Capital
31.15
-68.31
-74.01
-57.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.65
4.84
6.48
5.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
142.37
8.59
9.32
10.21
Sundry Creditors
-105.22
-72.13
-81.56
-66.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.65
-9.61
-8.25
-6.57
Cash
12.77
70.77
80.44
99.5
Total Assets
178.69
104.2
81.31
87.32
