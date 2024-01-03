iifl-logo-icon 1
Rikhav Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.98

14.98

4.99

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

123.33

80.95

70.76

53.41

Net Worth

138.31

95.93

75.75

58.41

Minority Interest

Debt

40.1

7.8

5.09

28.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.28

0.46

0.46

0

Total Liabilities

178.69

104.19

81.3

87.33

Fixed Assets

2.04

2.08

1.29

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

132.73

99.66

73.59

44.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.27

Networking Capital

31.15

-68.31

-74.01

-57.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.65

4.84

6.48

5.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

142.37

8.59

9.32

10.21

Sundry Creditors

-105.22

-72.13

-81.56

-66.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.65

-9.61

-8.25

-6.57

Cash

12.77

70.77

80.44

99.5

Total Assets

178.69

104.2

81.31

87.32

