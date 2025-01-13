iifl-logo-icon 1
Rikhav Securities Ltd Half Yearly Results

0
(0%)

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

92.86

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

92.86

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.3

Total Income

96.16

Total Expenditure

30.14

PBIDT

66.02

Interest

2.77

PBDT

63.25

Depreciation

0.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

12.61

Deferred Tax

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

50.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

50.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

50.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

14.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

71.09

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

54.24

