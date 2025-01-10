iifl-logo-icon 1
Roselabs Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

32.5
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.44

-14.3

-16.32

-15.88

Net Worth

-4.44

-4.3

-6.32

-5.88

Minority Interest

Debt

4.57

4.33

4.93

4.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.13

0.02

-1.39

-1.31

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Networking Capital

-0.04

-0.09

-1.53

-1.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.34

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.05

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.38

-0.09

-0.08

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-1.5

-1.5

Cash

0.07

0

0.03

0.05

Total Assets

0.13

0.02

-1.39

-1.31

