Roselabs Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.44
-14.3
-16.32
-15.88
Net Worth
-4.44
-4.3
-6.32
-5.88
Minority Interest
Debt
4.57
4.33
4.93
4.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.02
-1.39
-1.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
-0.04
-0.09
-1.53
-1.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.34
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.38
-0.09
-0.08
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-1.5
-1.5
Cash
0.07
0
0.03
0.05
Total Assets
0.13
0.02
-1.39
-1.31
