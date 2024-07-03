SectorRealty
Open₹34.47
Prev. Close₹34.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹34.47
Day's Low₹34.47
52 Week's High₹41.51
52 Week's Low₹22.83
Book Value₹-4.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.44
-14.3
-16.32
-15.88
Net Worth
-4.44
-4.3
-6.32
-5.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.47
-13.43
-0.65
-3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Sanjyot Rangnekar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prakash Lavji Vaghela
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mayank Padiya
Managing Director
Raghava Reddy Balineni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Taunk
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Roselabs Finance Ltd
Summary
Roselabs Finance Limited, a part of Lodha Group, was incorporated on 4th January, 1995. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Non-Banking Finance. In year 2012-13, through the open offer formalities as prescribed under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the Company became a direct subsidiary of Arihant Premises Private Limited and step down subsidiary of Lodha Developers Private Limited, w.e.f. 10th June, 2013. Accordingly in terms of the open offer, erstwhile promoters, Poonam Fast foods Pvt. Ltd ceased to be the promoter of the Company and Arihant Premises Private Limited became the Promoter of the Company w.e.f. 10th June, 2013.In 2018-19, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for voluntary deregistration of the Companys Certificate of Registrationas a Non-Banking Financial Institution in July 2017. This was approved by RBI vide order dated July 18, 2018. Pursuant to cancellation of the Certificate of Registration, the Company is not permitted to pursue any NBFC activity. At present, the Company has changed it object clause to real estate development.
Read More
The Roselabs Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd is ₹34.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Roselabs Finance Ltd is 0 and -7.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roselabs Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roselabs Finance Ltd is ₹22.83 and ₹41.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Roselabs Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.65%, 3 Years at 6.61%, 1 Year at 56.11%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at 6.39% and 1 Month at -2.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.