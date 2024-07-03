iifl-logo-icon 1
Roselabs Finance Ltd Share Price

34.47
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.47
  • Day's High34.47
  • 52 Wk High41.51
  • Prev. Close34.47
  • Day's Low34.47
  • 52 Wk Low 22.83
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Roselabs Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

34.47

Prev. Close

34.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

34.47

Day's Low

34.47

52 Week's High

41.51

52 Week's Low

22.83

Book Value

-4.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Roselabs Finance Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Roselabs Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Roselabs Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.24%

Non-Promoter- 25.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Roselabs Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.44

-14.3

-16.32

-15.88

Net Worth

-4.44

-4.3

-6.32

-5.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.47

-13.43

-0.65

-3.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Roselabs Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Roselabs Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Sanjyot Rangnekar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prakash Lavji Vaghela

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mayank Padiya

Managing Director

Raghava Reddy Balineni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Taunk

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Roselabs Finance Ltd

Summary

Roselabs Finance Limited, a part of Lodha Group, was incorporated on 4th January, 1995. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Non-Banking Finance. In year 2012-13, through the open offer formalities as prescribed under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the Company became a direct subsidiary of Arihant Premises Private Limited and step down subsidiary of Lodha Developers Private Limited, w.e.f. 10th June, 2013. Accordingly in terms of the open offer, erstwhile promoters, Poonam Fast foods Pvt. Ltd ceased to be the promoter of the Company and Arihant Premises Private Limited became the Promoter of the Company w.e.f. 10th June, 2013.In 2018-19, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for voluntary deregistration of the Companys Certificate of Registrationas a Non-Banking Financial Institution in July 2017. This was approved by RBI vide order dated July 18, 2018. Pursuant to cancellation of the Certificate of Registration, the Company is not permitted to pursue any NBFC activity. At present, the Company has changed it object clause to real estate development.
Company FAQs

What is the Roselabs Finance Ltd share price today?

The Roselabs Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd is ₹34.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roselabs Finance Ltd is 0 and -7.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roselabs Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roselabs Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roselabs Finance Ltd is ₹22.83 and ₹41.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Roselabs Finance Ltd?

Roselabs Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.65%, 3 Years at 6.61%, 1 Year at 56.11%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at 6.39% and 1 Month at -2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roselabs Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roselabs Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.75 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

