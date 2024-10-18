iifl-logo-icon 1
Roselabs Finance Ltd Board Meeting

32.49
(-0.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Roselabs Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
ROSELABS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the un-audited financial results alongwith Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
ROSELABS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
ROSELABS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering and approving The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Audit report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
ROSELABS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

Roselabs Finance: Related News

No Record Found

