Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
1.58
-0.03
Net Worth
12.21
1.59
-0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
15.06
13.18
4.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.04
0.02
Total Liabilities
27.3
14.81
4.39
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.4
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.13
0
Networking Capital
22.24
12.65
3.9
Inventories
0.35
0.6
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.58
8.06
1.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.48
8.55
3.11
Sundry Creditors
-5.64
-1.82
-0.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.53
-2.74
-0.97
Cash
4.4
1.63
0.04
Total Assets
27.31
14.81
4.39
