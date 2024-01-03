iifl-logo-icon 1
Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

12.2

1.58

-0.03

Net Worth

12.21

1.59

-0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

15.06

13.18

4.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.04

0.02

Total Liabilities

27.3

14.81

4.39

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.4

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.33

0.13

0

Networking Capital

22.24

12.65

3.9

Inventories

0.35

0.6

0.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.58

8.06

1.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.48

8.55

3.11

Sundry Creditors

-5.64

-1.82

-0.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.53

-2.74

-0.97

Cash

4.4

1.63

0.04

Total Assets

27.31

14.81

4.39

