Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
1.58
-0.03
Net Worth
12.21
1.59
-0.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,149.05
|31.28
|15,01,162.6
|12,994
|1.76
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,868.3
|28.09
|7,75,747.92
|6,813
|2.46
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,864.45
|42.85
|5,05,949.29
|3,216
|2.79
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
568.95
|31.14
|2,97,653.09
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,952.25
|38.7
|1,76,296.07
|1,220.2
|1.09
|9,104.6
|684.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.