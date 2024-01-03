Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,149.05
|31.28
|15,01,162.6
|12,994
|1.76
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,868.3
|28.09
|7,75,747.92
|6,813
|2.46
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,864.45
|42.85
|5,05,949.29
|3,216
|2.79
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
568.95
|31.14
|2,97,653.09
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,952.25
|38.7
|1,76,296.07
|1,220.2
|1.09
|9,104.6
|684.53
