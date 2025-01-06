iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rotographics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.1
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rotographics (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.14

0.21

1.2

yoy growth (%)

1.75

-30.87

-82.38

20.63

Raw materials

0

0

-0.03

-1.03

As % of sales

0

4.09

17.7

85.92

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

As % of sales

30.35

25.92

26.77

6.37

Other costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.73

56.64

43.01

8.3

Operating profit

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

OPM

9.9

13.33

12.5

-0.6

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-26.29

-27.8

-26.71

-39.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

9.13

-9.43

64.5

33.02

NPM

10.05

9.37

7.15

0.76

Rotographics (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rotographics (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.