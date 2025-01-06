Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.14
0.21
1.2
yoy growth (%)
1.75
-30.87
-82.38
20.63
Raw materials
0
0
-0.03
-1.03
As % of sales
0
4.09
17.7
85.92
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
As % of sales
30.35
25.92
26.77
6.37
Other costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.73
56.64
43.01
8.3
Operating profit
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
OPM
9.9
13.33
12.5
-0.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26.29
-27.8
-26.71
-39.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
9.13
-9.43
64.5
33.02
NPM
10.05
9.37
7.15
0.76
