SectorTrading
Open₹49.62
Prev. Close₹49.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹49.62
Day's Low₹49.62
52 Week's High₹49.62
52 Week's Low₹37.04
Book Value₹9.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.05
0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Net Worth
3.55
3.61
3.59
3.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.14
0.21
1.2
yoy growth (%)
1.75
-30.87
-82.38
20.63
Raw materials
0
0
-0.03
-1.03
As % of sales
0
4.09
17.7
85.92
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.09
0.18
-3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.75
-30.87
-82.38
20.63
Op profit growth
-24.43
-26.31
-464.86
-142.37
EBIT growth
6.89
-8.06
36.19
48.09
Net profit growth
9.13
-9.43
64.5
33.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,556
|106.85
|2,91,898.08
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
813.85
|61.07
|28,764.45
|72.16
|0.79
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
756.5
|228.44
|16,702.22
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
199.4
|14.36
|15,623.76
|618.08
|3.1
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.05
|83.4
|10,884
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Pratap Burman
Executive Director & CEO
Bapi Karmakar
Executive Director & CFO
Naresh Kumar Bansal..
Executive Director
Chanchala Burman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SAKSHI JAIN
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar
Independent Director
Mr Monu
Non Executive Director
Prem Nath
WTD & Additional Director
Manish Kumar Kori
Non Executive Director
Ekta Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rotographics (India) Ltd
Summary
Rotographics (India) Limited was originally incorporated on January 16, 1976 as Rotographics (India) Private Limited in the State of Delhi & Haryana, which subsequently was changed to Rotographics (India) Limited on 19th December, 1994. The operations of the Company are diversified as per the demand of the trading Industry. The main business of the Company is sale and purchase of paper, steel, heavy machinery and fabrics.RGL had established in this industry since its inception. Although paper is traditionally identified with reading and writing, communication has now been replaced by packaging as the single largest category of paper use at 41% of all paper used.
The Rotographics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rotographics India Ltd is ₹17.87 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rotographics India Ltd is 0 and 5.11 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rotographics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rotographics India Ltd is ₹37.04 and ₹49.62 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Rotographics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.72%, 3 Years at 54.33%, 1 Year at 33.96%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
