iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rotographics (India) Ltd Share Price

49.62
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.62
  • Day's High49.62
  • 52 Wk High49.62
  • Prev. Close49.62
  • Day's Low49.62
  • 52 Wk Low 37.04
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rotographics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

49.62

Prev. Close

49.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

49.62

Day's Low

49.62

52 Week's High

49.62

52 Week's Low

37.04

Book Value

9.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rotographics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rotographics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rotographics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.10%

Non-Promoter- 48.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rotographics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.05

0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Net Worth

3.55

3.61

3.59

3.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.14

0.21

1.2

yoy growth (%)

1.75

-30.87

-82.38

20.63

Raw materials

0

0

-0.03

-1.03

As % of sales

0

4.09

17.7

85.92

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.09

0.18

-3.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.75

-30.87

-82.38

20.63

Op profit growth

-24.43

-26.31

-464.86

-142.37

EBIT growth

6.89

-8.06

36.19

48.09

Net profit growth

9.13

-9.43

64.5

33.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rotographics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,556

106.852,91,898.08627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

813.85

61.0728,764.4572.160.79658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

756.5

228.4416,702.2223.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

199.4

14.3615,623.76618.083.112,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.05

83.410,88438.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rotographics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Pratap Burman

Executive Director & CEO

Bapi Karmakar

Executive Director & CFO

Naresh Kumar Bansal..

Executive Director

Chanchala Burman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SAKSHI JAIN

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar

Independent Director

Mr Monu

Non Executive Director

Prem Nath

WTD & Additional Director

Manish Kumar Kori

Non Executive Director

Ekta Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rotographics (India) Ltd

Summary

Rotographics (India) Limited was originally incorporated on January 16, 1976 as Rotographics (India) Private Limited in the State of Delhi & Haryana, which subsequently was changed to Rotographics (India) Limited on 19th December, 1994. The operations of the Company are diversified as per the demand of the trading Industry. The main business of the Company is sale and purchase of paper, steel, heavy machinery and fabrics.RGL had established in this industry since its inception. Although paper is traditionally identified with reading and writing, communication has now been replaced by packaging as the single largest category of paper use at 41% of all paper used.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rotographics India Ltd share price today?

The Rotographics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rotographics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rotographics India Ltd is ₹17.87 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rotographics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rotographics India Ltd is 0 and 5.11 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rotographics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rotographics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rotographics India Ltd is ₹37.04 and ₹49.62 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rotographics India Ltd?

Rotographics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.72%, 3 Years at 54.33%, 1 Year at 33.96%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rotographics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rotographics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rotographics (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.