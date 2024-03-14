iifl-logo-icon 1
Rotographics (India) Ltd EGM

52.1
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rotographics (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Mar 20249 Apr 2024
We are hereby submitting the Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 14.03.2024. We are hereby submitting the Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th March, 2024 at 03:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024) We hereby submitting the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 09th April, 2024 at 12:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024) EGM 09/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024) We hereby submitting the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 09th April, 2024 to transact the Special Businesses as mentioned in the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024) We are hereby submitting e-voting results along with scrutinizers report. Submitting Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)

