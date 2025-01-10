Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and any other applicable regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of company will be held on Friday January 10 2025 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia consider and approve the following matters: 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association. 2. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, January 10, 2025 at 02:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from ?5,00,00,000/- to ?17,00,00,000/-. 2. Issuance of equity shares of the Company to Proposed Promoter and Non-Promoter category on preferential basis. 3. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 4. Cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the members for remote e-voting 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 06:05 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 02nd September, 2024 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 01:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. We hereby are submitting that the Board of Director of the Company has passed a resolution in its meeting held on 02nd September for Re-appointment of internal Auditor Mr. Manish Gupta (M. No.- 530267) for the Financial Year 2023-24 to Financial Year 2028-29. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 06th August 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 09th August 2024 for all designated persons of the Company. Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated 01st August, 2024 regarding meeting of Board Directors of Rotographics (India) Limited (the Company) to be held on Tuesday, 06th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M., inter alia, to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. The said meeting has been rescheduled on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M, to consider and take on record the Un- audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement, the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 17th August, 2024 for all designated persons of the Company. (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 06/8/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 31st May 2024 for all designated persons of the Company. 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results (IND AS) for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Statements (IND AS) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 for Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Appointment of Mr. Sourav Kumar Jha as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Officer (KMP) of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

We are hereby submitting the Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 14.03.2024. We are hereby submitting the Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th March, 2024 at 03:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024