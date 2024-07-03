Rotographics (India) Ltd Summary

Rotographics (India) Limited was originally incorporated on January 16, 1976 as Rotographics (India) Private Limited in the State of Delhi & Haryana, which subsequently was changed to Rotographics (India) Limited on 19th December, 1994. The operations of the Company are diversified as per the demand of the trading Industry. The main business of the Company is sale and purchase of paper, steel, heavy machinery and fabrics.RGL had established in this industry since its inception. Although paper is traditionally identified with reading and writing, communication has now been replaced by packaging as the single largest category of paper use at 41% of all paper used.