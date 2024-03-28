Rox Hi Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 28, 2024 Rox Hi Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024) Rox Hi Tech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/04/2024)