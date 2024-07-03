RTS Power Corporation Ltd Summary

RTS Power Corporation Limited (Formerly known as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1947. The Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a Public Limited Company in 1984. The Company acquired its present name in Jan.94. It came out with maiden Public Issue in August, 1985. The Company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria. The main business of Company is manufacturing and selling of Power and Distribution Transformers, Cables, indispensible equipment for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and generation, supply and sales of Wind Power. In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipur. Subsequently, the company set up manufacturing units at Agra, Jetpura and Bahadurgarh, Haryana. It started operations by manufacturing 16 kVA transformers. At present, it has a capacity to manufacture transformers upto 1600 kVA capacity.In 1995, the company diversified into the manufacture of high-rated power transformers. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.95 to part-finance its diversification into power transformers and a simultaneous modernisation-cum-backward-integration programme. The latter involves processing major raw materials, while modernising the existing facilities by augmenting the wire-drawing and coating plant capacity, improving the functioning of the lamination plant by installing a slitting line and setting up a transformer oil-filteration unit.During the year 1995-96, The paid up equity capital is increased from Rs 0.98 cr to Rs 5.19 cr due the public cum Right issue made by the company. The company has undertaken steps to expand the transformers from 5000 KVA to 50000 KVA from its present range of transformers from 25 KVA to 3150 KVA. This project is expected to be commissioned by the end of Oct96.The Company added another unit by installing new unit to manufacture and repair Power & Distribution Transformers at Salkia, West Bengal in 1995-96.During year 1996-97, the Company installed another factory at Jaipur to manufacture Transformer upto 132 KV Class.The Company ventured into non-conventional energy field by installing a 1.25 MW Wind Power Plant at Dhule, Maharastra in 2005-06. In 2007-08, production of Wound Core Type Single Phase Transformers started at Companys main Factory in Jaipur. The newly installed Cable and Conductor Plant was fully operational. The Company developed Dry Type Transformer at its Dhulagori Unit.In 2019-20, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Reengus Wires Private Limited was formed for manufacture of galvanized steel wires and strips.