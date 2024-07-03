Summary

RTS Power Corporation Limited (Formerly known as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1947. The Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a Public Limited Company in 1984. The Company acquired its present name in Jan.94. It came out with maiden Public Issue in August, 1985. The Company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria. The main business of Company is manufacturing and selling of Power and Distribution Transformers, Cables, indispensible equipment for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and generation, supply and sales of Wind Power. In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipur. Subsequently, the company set up manufacturing units at Agra, Jetpura and Bahadurgarh, Haryana. It started operations by manufacturing 16 kVA transformers. At present, it has a capacity to manufacture transformers upto 1600 kVA capacity.In 1995, the company diversified into the manufacture of high-rated power transformers. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.95 to part-finance its diversification into power transformers and a simultaneous modernisation-cum-backward-integration programme. The latter involves processing major raw materials, while modernising the existing facilities by augmenting the wire-drawing and coating plant capacity, improving the functioning of the lamination plant by installing a slitting line and setting up a transformer oil-filteration unit.During the year 19

