RTS Power Corporation Ltd Share Price

284.2
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296.75
  • Day's High298.85
  • 52 Wk High401.8
  • Prev. Close296.75
  • Day's Low282
  • 52 Wk Low 134.05
  • Turnover (lac)30.97
  • P/E44.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value166.74
  • EPS6.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)260.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RTS Power Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

RTS Power Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RTS Power Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RTS Power Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RTS Power Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.17

9.17

9.17

9.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.24

134.81

125.1

120.16

Net Worth

148.41

143.98

134.27

129.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.69

112.27

213.18

120.71

yoy growth (%)

-45.93

-47.33

76.59

-15.23

Raw materials

-42.54

-81

-158.56

-80.87

As % of sales

70.09

72.15

74.38

66.99

Employee costs

-2.82

-3.58

-2.7

-2.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.34

3.27

5.76

1.77

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.5

-2.02

-2.02

Tax paid

-1.23

8.58

-1.58

-0.28

Working capital

-16.16

-28.27

6.4

2.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.93

-47.33

76.59

-15.23

Op profit growth

-59.83

-53.8

75.57

28.29

EBIT growth

21.85

-57.28

74.2

6.87

Net profit growth

-65.32

183.62

179.88

-29.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

140.46

143.33

92.39

77.53

111.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

140.46

143.33

92.39

77.53

111.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.38

3.54

7.31

6.35

2.01

View Annually Results

RTS Power Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RTS Power Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S S Jain

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Rajendra Bhutoria

ED / MD / Promoter

Abhay Bhutoria

Non Executive Director

Rachna Bhutoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alok Kumar Banthia

E D & Wholetime Director

SIDDHARTH BHUTORIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagabandhu Biswas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Devesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RTS Power Corporation Ltd

Summary

RTS Power Corporation Limited (Formerly known as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1947. The Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a Public Limited Company in 1984. The Company acquired its present name in Jan.94. It came out with maiden Public Issue in August, 1985. The Company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria. The main business of Company is manufacturing and selling of Power and Distribution Transformers, Cables, indispensible equipment for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and generation, supply and sales of Wind Power. In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipur. Subsequently, the company set up manufacturing units at Agra, Jetpura and Bahadurgarh, Haryana. It started operations by manufacturing 16 kVA transformers. At present, it has a capacity to manufacture transformers upto 1600 kVA capacity.In 1995, the company diversified into the manufacture of high-rated power transformers. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.95 to part-finance its diversification into power transformers and a simultaneous modernisation-cum-backward-integration programme. The latter involves processing major raw materials, while modernising the existing facilities by augmenting the wire-drawing and coating plant capacity, improving the functioning of the lamination plant by installing a slitting line and setting up a transformer oil-filteration unit.During the year 19
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RTS Power Corporation Ltd share price today?

The RTS Power Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹284.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is ₹260.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RTS Power Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is 44.03 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RTS Power Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is ₹134.05 and ₹401.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RTS Power Corporation Ltd?

RTS Power Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.11%, 3 Years at 56.04%, 1 Year at 88.41%, 6 Month at 39.48%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 5.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RTS Power Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.00 %

