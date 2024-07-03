Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹296.75
Prev. Close₹296.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.97
Day's High₹298.85
Day's Low₹282
52 Week's High₹401.8
52 Week's Low₹134.05
Book Value₹166.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)260.57
P/E44.03
EPS6.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.17
9.17
9.17
9.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.24
134.81
125.1
120.16
Net Worth
148.41
143.98
134.27
129.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.69
112.27
213.18
120.71
yoy growth (%)
-45.93
-47.33
76.59
-15.23
Raw materials
-42.54
-81
-158.56
-80.87
As % of sales
70.09
72.15
74.38
66.99
Employee costs
-2.82
-3.58
-2.7
-2.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.34
3.27
5.76
1.77
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.5
-2.02
-2.02
Tax paid
-1.23
8.58
-1.58
-0.28
Working capital
-16.16
-28.27
6.4
2.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.93
-47.33
76.59
-15.23
Op profit growth
-59.83
-53.8
75.57
28.29
EBIT growth
21.85
-57.28
74.2
6.87
Net profit growth
-65.32
183.62
179.88
-29.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
140.46
143.33
92.39
77.53
111.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
140.46
143.33
92.39
77.53
111.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.38
3.54
7.31
6.35
2.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S S Jain
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Rajendra Bhutoria
ED / MD / Promoter
Abhay Bhutoria
Non Executive Director
Rachna Bhutoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alok Kumar Banthia
E D & Wholetime Director
SIDDHARTH BHUTORIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagabandhu Biswas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Devesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Lodha
Reports by RTS Power Corporation Ltd
Summary
RTS Power Corporation Limited (Formerly known as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1947. The Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a Public Limited Company in 1984. The Company acquired its present name in Jan.94. It came out with maiden Public Issue in August, 1985. The Company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria. The main business of Company is manufacturing and selling of Power and Distribution Transformers, Cables, indispensible equipment for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and generation, supply and sales of Wind Power. In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipur. Subsequently, the company set up manufacturing units at Agra, Jetpura and Bahadurgarh, Haryana. It started operations by manufacturing 16 kVA transformers. At present, it has a capacity to manufacture transformers upto 1600 kVA capacity.In 1995, the company diversified into the manufacture of high-rated power transformers. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.95 to part-finance its diversification into power transformers and a simultaneous modernisation-cum-backward-integration programme. The latter involves processing major raw materials, while modernising the existing facilities by augmenting the wire-drawing and coating plant capacity, improving the functioning of the lamination plant by installing a slitting line and setting up a transformer oil-filteration unit.During the year 19
Read More
The RTS Power Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹284.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is ₹260.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is 44.03 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RTS Power Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RTS Power Corporation Ltd is ₹134.05 and ₹401.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RTS Power Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.11%, 3 Years at 56.04%, 1 Year at 88.41%, 6 Month at 39.48%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 5.21%.
