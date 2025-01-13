RTS Power Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.17
9.17
9.17
9.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.24
134.81
125.1
120.16
Net Worth
148.41
143.98
134.27
129.33
Minority Interest
Debt
21.95
15.47
15.16
11.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.89
18.84
18.78
18.94
Total Liabilities
190.25
178.29
168.21
159.85
Fixed Assets
80.99
82.05
83.74
85.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
63.08
53.98
45.68
14.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.76
1.29
1.28
Networking Capital
45.18
39.88
32.91
54.6
Inventories
32.6
17.73
15.19
17.51
Inventory Days
105.29
Sundry Debtors
24.42
20.93
13.69
19.82
Debtor Days
119.18
Other Current Assets
13.35
13.93
14.15
29.01
Sundry Creditors
-21.65
-9.1
-4.77
-9.79
Creditor Days
58.87
Other Current Liabilities
-3.54
-3.61
-5.35
-1.95
Cash
0.23
1.63
4.59
3.83
Total Assets
190.23
178.3
168.21
159.87
