|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.69
112.27
213.18
120.71
yoy growth (%)
-45.93
-47.33
76.59
-15.23
Raw materials
-42.54
-81
-158.56
-80.87
As % of sales
70.09
72.15
74.38
66.99
Employee costs
-2.82
-3.58
-2.7
-2.61
As % of sales
4.65
3.19
1.26
2.16
Other costs
-12.67
-21.07
-37.63
-29.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.88
18.77
17.65
24.09
Operating profit
2.65
6.59
14.28
8.13
OPM
4.36
5.87
6.69
6.73
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.5
-2.02
-2.02
Interest expense
-2.11
-2.84
-8.56
-6.44
Other income
7.08
2.02
2.07
2.1
Profit before tax
5.34
3.27
5.76
1.77
Taxes
-1.23
8.58
-1.58
-0.28
Tax rate
-23.02
262.49
-27.46
-15.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.11
11.86
4.18
1.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.11
11.86
4.18
1.49
yoy growth (%)
-65.32
183.62
179.88
-29.31
NPM
6.77
10.56
1.96
1.23
