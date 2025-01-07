iifl-logo-icon 1
RTS Power Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

283
(0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.69

112.27

213.18

120.71

yoy growth (%)

-45.93

-47.33

76.59

-15.23

Raw materials

-42.54

-81

-158.56

-80.87

As % of sales

70.09

72.15

74.38

66.99

Employee costs

-2.82

-3.58

-2.7

-2.61

As % of sales

4.65

3.19

1.26

2.16

Other costs

-12.67

-21.07

-37.63

-29.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.88

18.77

17.65

24.09

Operating profit

2.65

6.59

14.28

8.13

OPM

4.36

5.87

6.69

6.73

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.5

-2.02

-2.02

Interest expense

-2.11

-2.84

-8.56

-6.44

Other income

7.08

2.02

2.07

2.1

Profit before tax

5.34

3.27

5.76

1.77

Taxes

-1.23

8.58

-1.58

-0.28

Tax rate

-23.02

262.49

-27.46

-15.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.11

11.86

4.18

1.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.11

11.86

4.18

1.49

yoy growth (%)

-65.32

183.62

179.88

-29.31

NPM

6.77

10.56

1.96

1.23

